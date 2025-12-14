Source: Harry How / Getty

The college football regular season is over, and the 2025 College Football Playoff has been announced, but not without controversy.

A glaring omission amongst major football schools is Notre Dame, despite finishing with a 10-2 record. And the Indiana school took the snub so personally, they refused to take part in any bowl games.

Cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry debate whether Notre Dame deserved a spot, and they’re not holding back.

“I can see why people were upset about it. However, the bigger picture is that Notre Dame has got to get in a conference,” Samaria said. “I know that they like being independent, and that’s great, but unfortunately, the strength of schedule was not good enough, and I think that y’all need to really look into that moving forward.”

How soon they forget about basketball greatness. The late great Kobe Bryant played his last game in 2016, and coming up on a decade of his absence from the game, some folks are starting to forget about the power the Black Mamba wielded, and leaving him out of GOAT conversations.

Rodney is over the disrespect regarding how he’d perform in today’s game.

“To try to compare who Kobe was, and the way the game was played then, to this new free-flowing, wide-open, space and pace, everybody shooting threes, and saying that Kobe didn’t fit the model of what today’s NBA is playing like is silly as hell,” Rodney said. “Because the best players in the NBA, from SGA to DeRozan to even LeBron, are now adapting that mid-range game, it’s predicated on who Kobe Bryant was. I don’t like the disrespect. It really irks my soul.”

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with Chico Bean on everything from Jake Paul, rigged games, and sports betting culture.

The Fumble: Kobe Bryant GOAT Hate, College Football Playoff Controversy, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com