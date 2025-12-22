Cleveland Highway Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Victims Identified

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Cleveland police say two people died after shots rang out early Saturday on I-71 North near the I-490 split in Cleveland. Police called the incident a targeted shooting.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 35-year-old Emerald Vanderhorst and 31-year-old Jordan King. Vanderhorst died at the scene. King died later at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police say the victims were in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and fired into their car. Officers found the crashed vehicle after receiving a shooting call shortly before 2 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests as the investigation is underway.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at (216) 623-5464.

