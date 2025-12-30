‘One Battle’ Breakup: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split After Less Than A Year Together

After months of buzz, whispers, and watchful fans of their Pride Rock romance, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have reportedly parted ways.

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

PageSix reports that the couple has quietly split after less than a year of dating. While unconfirmed rumors about a breakup began circulating on social media earlier this summer, sources told the outlet on Tuesday that the two have gone their separate ways.

Teyana And Aaron Made It Official In March

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s relationship unfolded in early 2025.

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The two first sparked dating rumors in January after being spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles, followed by an appearance at ABFF Honors, where Taylor accompanied Pierre as he was recognized with a career honor.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In March, Taylor made the relationship Instagram official with a black-and-white Oscars night post featuring the couple, captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” set to SZA’s “Take You Down,” a moment many fans interpreted as confirmation of what had already been widely suspected.

Source: Teyana Taylor/ Instagram

Before their alleged split, Teyana Taylor was openly affectionate but careful about labels when it came to her relationship with Aaron. In November, she told The Hollywood Reporter that while the two had gone public in March, she wasn’t quite calling Pierre her “boyfriend” yet, instead dubbing him as her “apple pie.”

Just weeks earlier, Pierre had spoken warmly about Taylor in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he “loved” her while describing their red carpet appearance at the One Battle After Another premiere.

A reason for the couple’s split has not been confirmed.

What do YOU think about Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre reportedly calling it quits?

Source: Dave Benett/VF25 / Getty







The post ‘One Battle’ Breakup: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split After Less Than A Year Together appeared first on Bossip.

‘One Battle’ Breakup: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split After Less Than A Year Together was originally published on bossip.com