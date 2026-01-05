Stefon Diggs Speaks For First Time Since Felony Strangulation & Assault Charges: ‘Very Emotional Time’

The holiday season is usually about counting blessings, but for Stefon Diggs, the start of 2026 is looking more like a lesson in how quickly things can go south when your private business hits the public docket. The NFL star is currently navigating a legal hurricane as Stefon Diggs’ allegations of a felony strangulation charge have turned the focus from the field to the courtroom.

The details of the case, which emerged after a Dec. 30 hearing in Dedham District Court, revealed the dangers of mixing professional service with personal proximity. As BOSSIP previously reported, a woman hired as Diggs’ personal chef for the duration of the season alleges that a confrontation over unpaid wages on Dec. 2 turned violent. The woman claims that during a discussion about money she was owed for a week in November, Diggs became enraged, allegedly slapping her across the face before positioning himself behind her and using the “crook of his elbow” to choke her.

The narrative in the police filing is chilling, with the accuser stating she felt she had trouble breathing and was on the verge of blacking out before Diggs allegedly threw her onto a bed and dismissed her claims of being unpaid. According to CBS News, Diggs addressed the media for the first time on Friday, looking visibly weary as he apologized for his recent absence and described the situation as a “very emotional time.” However, he made it clear he was strictly focused on football, repeatedly asking reporters, “Is that a football question?” when they tried to pivot to his legal woes.

Diggs’ legal team, led by David Meier, is standing behind their client’s innocence. Meier released a statement asserting that Stefon Diggs’ allegations are “unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated—because they did not occur.” According to TMZ, the defense is leaning heavily into the narrative that this is a financial dispute gone wrong, pointing out that the accuser was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement before receiving her final payment, a request she reportedly refused.

Stefon Diggs’ Allegations Aren’t The Only Allegations Plaguing The Patriots

As if one star in the hot seat wasn’t enough for the Patriots to handle, the locker room is dealing with a double-dose of legal drama. While the headlines are dominated by Stefon Diggs’ allegations, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also facing the music for a domestic assault and battery charge. In a separate incident, Barmore allegedly threw his pregnant girlfriend to the floor during an argument that reportedly started because the air conditioner was set to 70 degrees instead of his preferred 68.

Barmore, much like Diggs, avoided media inquiries with a steady, “I’m focused on Miami” as the team prepares for their final regular-season game. Both players share the same attorney, which means David Meier is currently the busiest man in Massachusetts, trying to keep his clients on the turf and out of jail.

Diggs’ arraignment is currently scheduled for Jan. 23, shortly following the AFC Championship Game. While his attorneys are pushing to move that date to March to avoid a postseason distraction, the court of public opinion is already in session.

