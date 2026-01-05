A Kitchen Knockout: Papoose Says Claressa Shields’ Hands Are Also For Cooking, Fans Call Cap Over Clip

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Papoose seems to be a man who’s well taken care of by his boxing belle Claressa Shields, but their latest viral couple-up clip has the internet wondering if he’s on the ropes.

Claressa uploaded a sample of the meal she made for her man, her man—spinach, protein, rice and white bread—before turning the camera onto Papoose to get his review of things. The New York rapper had nothing but high praises for her culinary skills, claiming that the meal was an “11/10.”

“This food is amazing. The way you seasoned it, it was cooked perfectly,” he said in the clip.

Despite their joy, the internet still had jokes for Papoose and Claressa, per usual. Commenters wondered whether the rapper was simply being nice to stave off any hard feelings and save her some embarrassment on camera.

“I would have edited the first 3 seconds when he looked like he was in despair,” one user said.

“She beats him 😩 I’m convinced,” said another.

Well, we all know that Claressa doesn’t care what the people have to say when it comes to her and her man because she’s never afraid to clap back. As Papoose continues his beef with the king of trolling, 50 Cent, the boxing champion has been throwing her hat in the ring on her man’s behalf.

After Papoose and his Let’s Rap About It cohosts—Dave East, Maino, Jim Jones and Fabolous—all had disses for 50, the “Many Men” rapper responded with a clip of Remy Ma talking about her ex-husband.

“My ex might be the least income-making person that I’ve ever been with,” she says in the clip. “Ever.”

In the meantime, Pap and 50 are busy trading AI-created videos of one another. The G-Unit CEO shared a clip from the film Black Sister’s Revenge, in which the main character slaps her man for being unfaithful. Claressa and Pap’s faces were added to the characters as the ongoing joke that the boxer is keeping her rapper beau on lock by using her Olympic gold medal-winning hands. Pap responded with his own AI-generated video of 50 dancing in a bikini.

50, who has never bowed out of an internet beef, took the jab in jest, responding,

“Look what Pap posted. Hahaha, that look like one of his joints all his hoe’s handsome. They tougher than him.”

Claressa made sure to jump back in and make it clear that she has no love for 50 or respect for him in any era of his career. Before the jabs were thrown from Pap, Shields alleged that she woke up to find 50 spreading lies about her online.

“Why this nut a** MF 50 come bothering me! And the answer is the algorithm,” she said in a Snapchat post. “It’s sad to say that I’ve been viral for 40 days and 40 nights by just being me! And people have started making fake AI videos, pictures and narratives. I’ll end on this note, 50 need therapy he go around mad at the world or anybody successful because he got his heart broke. It happens. Get over it.”

Lord, we see the petty was not left in 2025.

