Donald Trump Warns House GOP “I’ll Get Impeached” If They Lose Midterms, Dems On Social Media: “Say Less”

Donald Trump knows his future as President of the United States could be in trouble and sounded the alarm to his fellow MAGA republicans.

While lying and “weaving” at the House GOP retreat on Tuesday, Orange Mussolini predicted that he would be impeached if Democrats manage to take back the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump begged Republicans to step up their cheating game and not lose.

“But you got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said. “I’ll get impeached!

“We don’t impeach them. You know why? Because they’re meaner than we are,” he added. “We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things. They are mean and smart. But fortunately for you, they have horrible policy.”

“We have great, solid common-sense policy. They have horrendous policy. What they do is they stick together. They never have a no vote. They impeached me. I never knew I was going to be impeached. I get a phone call. You just got impeached. I said, what does that mean?”

Spoiler alert: the reason Dems are never named in impeachment conversations is that they are not regularly breaking laws.

Just saying.

As expected, Democrats on social media are giddy at the idea of Trump getting fired early into his unfortunate second term.

