NFL Player, Ohio State Alum, Arrested in Cleveland Suburb

An NFL player and Ohio State alum was arrested in a Cleveland suburb amid an ongoing investigation, authorities confirmed.

Published on January 8, 2026
Marshon Lattimore arrest
Source: Cuyahoga County / Lakewood Police Department

Reports have confirmed that Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was taken into custody by Lakewood police.

Lattimore, who also played football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has already been released. Jail records confirm that Lattimore was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

Further details have yet to be made public. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

NFL Player, Ohio State Alum, Arrested in Cleveland Suburb was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

