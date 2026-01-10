I watched a YouTube documentary called “Why data centers are eating up enormous water resources” by DW News. It opened my eyes. These huge server farms use tons of water just for cooling. Now Ohio’s EPA wants to let data centers dump that wastewater into our local streams and lakes.

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

What the New Permit Would Do

The Ohio EPA drafted a five-year permit. It targets data centers without sewer access. These facilities need water for cooling servers. They also produce condensation. If approved, wastewater must meet state standards. Each site still needs separate approval. Public comments stay open until February.

Why People Are Worried

Environmental groups hate this idea. They fear chemicals and hot water. These could harm fish and other aquatic life. Ohio already has many data centers. Water demand keeps rising. Supporters promise strict monitoring. Many people doubt that enforcement will work.

Tech Always Has a Downside

Love Business & Economy? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Data centers run our digital world. They power AI, streaming, and cloud storage. But they use massive energy and water. One facility can pull millions of gallons daily. Waste disposal adds more problems. Communities face higher bills. Local water supplies get strained. Habitats suffer too.

Watch the Documentary

Check out “Why data centers are eating up enormous water resources” on YouTube. It explains global water use in tech. You’ll see protests and policy fights. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cl1ctf1_JxE

Ohio wants more tech jobs. That sounds good. But we can’t ignore wastewater risks. Dumping into streams and lakes hurts everyone. Stricter rules are needed. Public comments could make a difference.

Ohio EPA Eyes Dumping Data Center Wastewater in Lakes & Streams was originally published on wiznation.com