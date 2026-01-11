Listen Live
Ohio Cities are Destinations for a Fresh Start

It's never too late to start over and according to a new survey, these are the best places to start

Published on January 11, 2026
According to an article in Consumer Affairs, if you’re looking to start over, there are certain cities you should take into consideration.

Empty moving truck with open cargo door parked on city street
Source: gerenme / Getty

The survey took into account jobs, quality of life, cost to relocate, and how easy it would be to “start over.”

The Top cities are…

  1. Wilimington, North Carolina
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Cleveland, Ohio
  4. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  5. Des Moines, Iowa
  6. Portland, Maine
  7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  8. Miami, Florida
  9. Portland, Oregon
  10. Columbus, Ohio

Wilmington took the #1 spot because it ranked first in “economic stability and opportunity.” It ranked 10th in ease of getting set up.

The five “hardest cities” for a fresh start were Vallejo, California, Worcester, Massachusetts, McAllen, Texas, Port St.Lucie, Florida, and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

