Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors While Spotted Holding Hands, Social Media Butts In

The Golden Globes may have revealed a new couple to the public, and it wasn’t two celebrities cuddled up in the corner of The Beverly Hilton hosting space.

Instead, TMZ caught actor Anthony Anderson with host Rocsi Diaz outside a Netflix party at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills.

While Anderson signs autographs, the videographer asks if they’re officially dating, to which Rocsi chuckles.

“She’s my date for the evening,” Anderson eventually answers as he grabs her hand and begins walking away.

When asked about their history, Anderson says, “We go back almost 20 years,” and adds, “Friends are always friends.”

The two then walk away hand in hand, fueling the rumors that they’re involved romantically.

Anderson’s claim that they’ve known each other for nearly two decades points back to him appearing on BET’s 106 & Park in the early 2000s, which Rocsi hosted and was her introduction to the entertainment industry.

But at that time, Anderson was still married to his then-wife Alvina, whom he met while they both attended Howard University. Together, they have two kids and a very complicated marriage that almost ended in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, before they withdrew the petition. After making amends, Alvina filed for divorce again in 2022, and the separation was finalized in 2023 after 22 years.

Rocsi, on the other hand, has kept details of her dating life under wraps, despite rumors of who she’s dated over the past few years, including singer Joe Thomas and Eddie Murphy.

However, her relationship with Anderson first appeared to blossom in the public eye in December, when they were seen together, and seeing them grow close at a post-Golden Globes event and give suggestive answers when peppered with questions only suggests their connection is strong.

