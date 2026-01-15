Lil Wayne Apologizes to Caleb Williams After He Dissed Him For His Purple Painted Nails

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

The beef that no one asked for appears to have been squashed.

Lil Wayne, who is from New Orleans, is somehow one of the most vocal Green Bay Packers fans. So when the Packers got sent packing by the Chicago Bears, 31-27, in last week’s NFC playoff wildcard game, Tunechi took to social media to bash Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Surely annoyed that he just witness his team thoroughly out played in the final minutes of the game, Wayne blasted the Packers for losing and took a moment to slam Williams, writing, “we just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails,” adding that Green Bay sucks “bear azz.”

It’s a wild stance to take, considering Lil Wayne’s protege, some Canadian rapper named Drake, has also painted his nails. But Hip-Hop will never miss a chance to come for another man’s masculinity. And the tweet wasn’t factually incorrect. Green Bay did lose to a man with purple nails, and that purple-nailed man played damn near flawlessly in the final minutes of an elimination game. Including this incredible throw on 4th and 8 with the game on the line.

But it looks like Weezy F. Baby has gotten past his hurt and realizes that his social media post wasn’t just unnecessary, it was hurtful, so he apologized to Williams.



“Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh,” Wayne wrote on X. “I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear.”

Williams accepted Wayne’s apology, making it clear that there were no hard feelings between the two. So the beef is over, and the nails stay painted, and the Bears will play Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

See social media’s reaction to the short-lived beef below.