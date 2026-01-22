Urban One Presents ‘REPRESENT: The Next 100 Years Of Black History Month’

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

This February marks the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, so you already know Urban One was going to come correct with a celebration worthy of the occasion. Welcome to “REPRESENT: The Next 100 Years Of Black History Month.”

As you probably inferred from the subtitle, “REPRESENT” is not only a celebration of Black History Month’s past but also a bold look into its future. “REPRESENT is not simply a campaign; it is a movement. A declaration of excellence, ownership, and possibility that sets the tone for what the next 100 years of Black excellence will look like,” said Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder & Chairwoman, Urban One, Inc.

“With a strong emphasis on Gen Z’s creativity and influence, Urban One will highlight how history is preserved, experienced, and carried forward across all its media platforms,” a press release from Urban One reads.

The award-winning digital series Black Joy Blazers will return, spotlighting inspirational figures who “embody joy, resilience, and empowerment” and celebrating their contributions to Black history. On the editorial side, we’ll have Black History Hidden Gems, a series focused on notable figures in Black History who often go overlooked.

On TV ONE, new episodes of Uncensored featuring Anthony Anderson and Blair Underwood will begin airing, alongside “REPRESENT: The Next 100 Years” celebratory content spots all throughout February. Additionally, TV ONE will air a special broadcast of Luther: Never Too Much, featuring custom interstitials that include Black History Month facts and interviews with notable voices. Urban One’s radio listeners can expect to hear “on-air vignettes, community-centered programming, and conversations with cultural leaders and emerging creators.”

Looking to the future of Black History is essential now more than ever, as the concept is under assault. One of the first things the Trump administration did upon taking power was draft an executive order ordering the removal of “improper ideology” from America’s national parks, monuments, and museums. This has led to Black History being removed from the Arlington National Cemetery, and the National Park Service attempting to remove exhibits detailing Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.

Over the last year, we’ve seen several schools remove Black History courses to comply with the Trump administration’s war on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Just this month, President Donald Trump said the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was “unfair” to white people.

They can try and bury our history all they want, but Black History is American History, and no amount of attempted whitewashing will ever change that fact. At a time when Black History is under attack, “REPRESENT” creates space for audiences to not only learn about Black History but also amplify and celebrate it.

“REPRESENT: The Next 100 Years unifies our creative voice and gives brands a clear, consistent way to show up across Urban One with purpose and impact,” said Jeff Meza, EVP, Head of Branded Entertainment & Integrated Marketing, Urban One.

With a singular theme, unified across Urban One’s radio, editorial, and television units, “REPRESENT: The Next 100 Years” will allow audiences to honor Black History’s past while boldly imagining its future.

