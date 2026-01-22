20 Unsolved Cleveland Murders That Still Haunt the City
- Dozens of Cleveland murder cases remain unsolved, leaving victims' families and communities waiting for justice.
- The notorious Cleveland Torso Murders from the 1930s remain the city's most haunting unsolved case.
- Recent unsolved killings, like the shootings of Michael and Julianne Fischbach, continue to plague the city.
Cleveland continues to grapple with dozens of homicide cases that remain unsolved.
Behind each case is a victim, a family, and a community still waiting for justice.
While some investigations grow cold, others remain active as police follow new tips and evidence.
This list highlights 20 Cleveland murder cases that remain unsolved, underscoring the lasting impact of violence across the city. It spans decades, from historic cases that shaped Cleveland’s past to recent killings where answers remain painfully out of reach.
1. Cleveland Torso Murders (1930s)
At least 12 victims were dismembered and left across Cleveland. Several victims remain unidentified. The killer was never caught. No other unsolved Cleveland case has matched its scale, mystery, or lasting impact.
2. Michael and Julianne Fischbach (2018)
The couple was shot and killed inside their vehicle on Kennedy Avenue. Police believe the attack was targeted. No arrests followed.
3. Jermeer Banks and Paris Garrett (2023)
Both victims died in a double shooting near Solon Road. Investigators continue seeking suspects.
4. Wilbert McCormick (2020)
The retired Cleveland firefighter was shot and killed outside his home. The killing shocked the community. The case remains open.
5. Cedric Davis (2023)
Someone shot Davis while he stood in a driveway on Emery Road. Police have not identified a suspect.
6. Jaquel Talley (2024)
Talley died after a shooting on Kempton Avenue. Detectives continue searching for information.
7. Brian Gardner (2022)
Gardner was shot while sitting in his car on East 123rd Street. Police reported no witnesses.
8. Donte Lockett (2022)
Someone shot Lockett outside a Sunoco station in Euclid. Investigators have not made arrests.
9. Camerin Turner (2023)
Turner was shot during a gathering on Hamlet Avenue. The suspect fled the scene.
10. Edward Jordan (2023)
Jordan died after a shooting in Cleveland. Police released few details publicly.
11. Jeric Franklin (2021)
Franklin was shot while walking near East 116th Street and Forest Avenue. The shooter escaped.
12. Renell Harrison (2022)
Harrison was shot near East 156th Street and Lucknow Avenue. Police labeled the case unsolved.
13. Robert Lee Walker (2022)
Walker died following a shooting on East 104th Street. Detectives continue reviewing tips.
14. DeAngelo Smith (2019)
Smith was killed during a drive-by shooting on Parmalee Avenue. The shooter was never identified.
15. Christine Malone
Malone’s killing appeared in a Northeast Ohio cold-case investigation. Police have not named suspects.
20 Unsolved Cleveland Murders That Still Haunt the City was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
