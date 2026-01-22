20 Unsolved Cleveland Murders That Still Haunt the City

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Cleveland continues to grapple with dozens of homicide cases that remain unsolved.

Behind each case is a victim, a family, and a community still waiting for justice.

While some investigations grow cold, others remain active as police follow new tips and evidence.

This list highlights 20 Cleveland murder cases that remain unsolved, underscoring the lasting impact of violence across the city. It spans decades, from historic cases that shaped Cleveland’s past to recent killings where answers remain painfully out of reach.

1. Cleveland Torso Murders (1930s)

At least 12 victims were dismembered and left across Cleveland. Several victims remain unidentified. The killer was never caught. No other unsolved Cleveland case has matched its scale, mystery, or lasting impact.