Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Cleveland pride does not fade with losing seasons, rough winters, or national perception. But if you’re from here, you already know that.

The city’s identity lives in habits passed down through families, neighborhoods, and generations. Some traditions feel small, while others unite the entire region. Together, they explain why Cleveland always feels like home to those who grew up here.

These are the things Clevelanders still do, no matter what.

Before we begin, it’s worth noting that these traditions span food, sports, neighborhoods, seasons, and shared experiences that continue shaping daily life across Greater Cleveland.

So kick back, enjoy the list, and let us know what we missed!

15 Things Clevelanders Still Do, No Matter What

1. Shop at the West Side Market

Clevelanders still treat the West Side Market as a weekend ritual. The crowds never stop the tradition.