Conservative outrage over diverse halftime shows is fueled by paranoia, not facts.

Diverse artists dominate the most-watched halftime shows, despite white nationalist claims.

Viewership data undermines the delusional 'culture war' narrative pushed by white conservatives.

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

As you all know by now, on Sunday, while most viewers were tuned into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, a sizable portion of viewers chose, instead, to watch Turning Point USA’s alternative “All American Halftime Show,” so they could watch a washed-up bigot do a poor job of lip-syncing, “Bawitdaba, da-bang, da-bang, diggy-diggy-diggy” while complaining about how they can’t understand songs that are sung in Spanish.

And by a “sizable portion,” I really just mean roughly 6 million, compared to the roughly 135 million people who watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio transform the NFL stage into a visual love letter to Puerto Rico and the Americas.

According to the Athletic, Turning Point’s show for people who think Spanish-speaking music is a slippery slope to cooking with spices other than a half-pinch of salt drew in 6.1 million concurrent viewers on its YouTube channel Sunday night. Comparatively, the Puppy Bowl raked in more than 12 million views, meaning more people would rather watch animals who stink most of the time and lick their butts in public than MAGA-fied musicians who probably stink most of the time and lick their butts in public. (OK, that was mean, but you giggled a little bit, didn’t you?)

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl LX halftime show reportedly drew in an estimated 135.4 million views, edging out Kendrick Lamar’s performance during last year’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, which drew in 133 million viewers, making it the most-watched show in NFL history until this year.

In fact, since Kendrick’s performance drew almost as much ire as Bad Bunny’s did from MAGA conservatives, who also complained that K-dot’s set wasn’t American or white enough, it’s worth pointing out that, according to Billboard, even before Bunny’s set on Sunday, Black artists and artists of color, including immigrants, dominated the top 10 most-watched halftime shows of all time. Last year, the top three most-watched shows were Lamar at No. 1, Usher at No. 2, with 123.4 million views, and Rihanna — who President Donald Trump arbitrarily attacked, declaring that she had the “worst” halftime show in “history” — at No. 3, with 121 million views.

Perhaps this is the reason white conservatives seem to be on constant alert that they are losing the “culture war” that largely exists in their own paranoid minds. Well, good luck with all that.

Men lie, women lie, white nationalists lie — numbers don’t.

SEE ALSO:

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Bridges Culture And Politics

Megyn Kelly’s Crashout Over Bad Bunny Is White Nationalism





Turning Point Halftime Show Viewership Was Another Loss For The So-Called ‘Patriots’ was originally published on newsone.com