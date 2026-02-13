Trump Pardons Former Browns Running Back

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

President Donald Trump on Thursday granted pardons to five former NFL players, including former Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis, White House officials said. The clemency decision came from pardons announced by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson on social media.

Lewis, 46, played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns during his decade-long career. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to using a cellphone to try to set up a drug deal early in his career and served four months in federal prison.

The other pardoned former players included Joe Klecko, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the New York Jets convicted of perjury; Nate Newton, a former Dallas Cowboys lineman convicted of federal drug trafficking; Travis Henry, who pleaded guilty to cocaine-trafficking conspiracy; and the late Billy Cannon, a former AFL star pardoned posthumously for a counterfeiting conviction from the 1980s.

In announcing the pardons, Johnson praised Trump’s “continued commitment to second chances” and shared that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally informed Newton of his clemency.

The White House did not immediately provide detailed reasoning for the pardons beyond a focus on themes of resilience and redemption in the players’ lives.

