EP 4 – Love & Legacy: Homeownership & Development in Cleveland

In this episode we discuss legacy and love for Cleveland neighborhoods with Quinton Green, Sr. Real Estate Transactions Manager at Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) and owner of Destined for Greatness Realty. This conversation dives into what it means to invest in our communities with intention, development projects, and ways homeownership can be a tool to start your real estate investment portfolio. Tune in to share in our pride for our neighborhoods, hear tips on investing, and learn more about programming at CNP.