Listen Live
Close
Secure the Deed

EP 4 - Love & Legacy: Homeownership & Development

EP 4 – Love & Legacy: Homeownership & Development in Cleveland

Love and Legacy: Homeownership and Development in Cleveland Neighborhoods

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this episode we discuss legacy and love for Cleveland neighborhoods with Quinton Green, Sr. Real Estate Transactions Manager at Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) and owner of Destined for Greatness Realty. This conversation dives into what it means to invest in our communities with intention, development projects, and ways homeownership can be a tool to start your real estate  investment portfolio.  Tune in to share in our pride for our neighborhoods, hear tips on investing, and learn more about programming at CNP. 

More from 93.1 WZAK
We Them Ones Cleveland banner 2026

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close