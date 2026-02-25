Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Todd Tucker Divorce and Prenup Drama

Kandi and Todd are working towards a fair divorce settlement, avoiding major disagreements.

Reports of Todd challenging the prenup are inaccurate - both are honoring the original agreement.

Kandi emphasizes the importance of resolving the split with maturity and fairness.

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Kandi Burruss is opening up about where things really stand as she and Todd Tucker move through their divorce. While rumors and headlines have painted a messy picture, the singer, producer, and entrepreneur says the reality is far more peaceful than people think.

During a recent podcast appearance, Kandi shared that the process of dividing assets has been relatively smooth. According to her, both she and Todd are working toward a fair outcome and haven’t had major disagreements when it comes to finances or property. After more than a decade of marriage, she says their main goal is to move forward without unnecessary conflict.

One of the biggest topics surrounding their split has been the prenuptial agreement they signed before their 2014 wedding. Reports previously surfaced suggesting Todd was challenging the prenup and claiming he signed it under pressure. But Kandi says those rumors don’t reflect what’s actually happening now.

She explained that while there may have been some early tension and talk about contesting the agreement, the two are ultimately sticking to what they originally signed. Kandi made it clear there are no current efforts to overturn the prenup and that both sides are honoring the terms they agreed on years ago.

Kandi also addressed reports about a dispute involving living arrangements during the early stages of their separation. Court filings from earlier this year described a tense moment when she accused Todd of staying in a guest house on her property without contributing financially. While that situation added to the public drama, Kandi says they’ve been working to keep things respectful and cooperative as the divorce moves forward.

Despite the legal paperwork and public speculation, Kandi emphasized that she and Todd are doing their best to remain on good terms. The former couple, who were married for 11 years, built a life and several business ventures together. Because of that shared history, she says it’s important for them to handle the split with maturity and fairness.

Kandi acknowledged that divorce is never easy, especially when it unfolds in the public eye. Still, she wants fans to know that the situation isn’t as hostile as some reports suggest. Both she and Todd are focused on resolving matters calmly and moving on with their lives.

As the proceedings continue, Kandi says the priority is simple: divide what they created together fairly and move forward with peace.

Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Todd Tucker Divorce and Prenup Drama was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com