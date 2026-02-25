Source:

Early 2026 NAACP Image Award Winners Announced Ahead of Live Show The celebration is already in motion. Before the lights come on and the stars hit the red carpet for the 57th NAACP Image Awards, several early winners have been announced and the list is stacked with cultural impact. From powerful storytelling to digital influence, here’s who is already taking home awards in 2026:

Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/Autobiography) Michelle Obama wins for The Look Michelle Obama continues to dominate in the literary space. Her latest book earns top honors, reinforcing her ability to shape conversation and inspire readers across generations.

Outstanding Journalism Anissa Durham wins for On Borrowed Time Impactful journalism remains essential, and Anissa Durham is being recognized for reporting that informs, challenges and uplifts the community.

Outstanding Digital Content Creator (Fitness, Wellness, Food) Keith Lee From viral food reviews to transforming small businesses overnight, Keith Lee’s authenticity continues to resonate nationwide. His win reflects the growing influence of digital creators in shaping culture and community.