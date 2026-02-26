Calling A Black Man The N-Word On Video Is Bad For Business, It Seems

Source: Marlon Cox / facebook

In today’s episode of So Your Racism Is Affecting Your Livelihood, a white business owner in Louisiana has reportedly been forced to temporarily close his business after he was captured in a viral video hurling racial slurs at a Black man in what appeared to be a confrontation over said Black man fishing at a local pond.

In the video, the Black man who was recording, identified as Marlon Cox, according to Atlanta Black Star, can be heard arguing with a white man in a truck about his presence at a fishing pond in Gonzales, Louisiana, a suburb outside of Baton Rouge, where Cox claimed he had a resident’s permission to fish. The white man can be heard appearing to question Cox about who gave him permission to be there and demanding that he leave as Cox tried to explain himself. Although most of what the white man said was inaudible, what could be heard clearly was him telling Cox, “F*ck you, n*gger,” as Cox was frustratingly trying to explain why he was there.

Now, the story was first reported by WBRZ, which interviewed Cox, but blurred the face of the driver, ensuring that the racist white man’s identity would remain concealed.

Well, that didn’t last long.

From Atlanta Black Star:

However, Cox took to social media to identify the driver as Matt Madere, the owner and operator of Ace Physical Therapy in Walker, Louisiana. In the videos Cox posted, Madere was seen wearing a polo shirt with the Ace logo. The company reportedly closed its doors due to death threats after a video of the incident went viral. Its Facebook page and website have also been deactivated. Before the Facebook page was temporarily removed, Madere commented on a post, accusing Cox of running him off the road when he pulled out of his driveway. “I could care less about him fishing in the ponds, but when he endangered my family we had a problem,” Madere wrote. Cox believes Madere was drunk at the time of the confrontation.

Yeah — all of a sudden the confrontation was about Madere being run off the road, and yet, during the confrontation, he can be heard questioning Cox about his very presence and what he was doing at the time, which was fishing while trying his best to mind his own Black business.

It’s worth noting that while the Ace Physical Therapy Facebook page remains down, the company’s website and Instagram account are still online. Comments have been limited on Instagram, and the company is taking a beating on Yelp.

Like many FAFO moments involving white people who think they have authority they don’t have and the Black people they should have left alone, this one was easily avoidable. Racists like Madere could save themselves a lot of grief if they would simply keep their Klanishness under the hood and drive away. It’s really that simple.

