GTFOHWTBS: Charlie Kirk’s Photo Placed Next To Booker T. Washington Outside Dept. Of Education Despite Him Calling College A ‘Scam’

Donald Trump’s America continues to try to convince us that slain right-wing instigator, Charlie Kirk, was some sort of hero worthy of our praise, adulation, and public recognition. He was not that, but alas…

According to Yahoo! News, the Department of Education has unveiled a cartoonishly ridiculous banner of Kirk outside of the federal building next to truly educated heroes like Booker T. Washington and Catherine Beecher. These banners are part of a campaign about “American heroes of education” like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Anne Sullivan, and Ben Franklin, yet somehow, Charlie, who never finished college, gets to be memorialized next to these titans. Not only did Kirk not finish school, in 2022, he wrote a book called, wait for it…The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth.

Is the education in the room with us now?

The men and women on the wall next to Kirk stood for the exact opposite of his anti-intellectual agenda. Booker T. Washington was born enslaved and earned his way to attending Tuskegee University, and worked to expand education opportunities for Black folks. Catherine Beecher was a staunch advocate for women’s education. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr…well, the credentials are in the name.

When the internet caught wind of this noxious new aesthetic at the DOE, the commentary was annoyed and pure comedic gold.

One commenter quipped: “Won’t be surprised if the DOJ hangs a banner of Epstein.”

Another reacted: “A flaming arrow and a bow will take care of that”.

Truthfully, we’re surprised that DOE didn’t unveil this banner with a Wrestlemania-style performance of Erika Kirk zip-lining from the roof in a shiny spandex leotard with fireworks and smoking machines. Seems very on-brand these days.

