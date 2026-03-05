It's Training Day For John Stewart In First Trailer For DC Studios' 'Lanterns'

HBO / DC Studios / Lanterns

It’s clear John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) is going to have to earn his stripes, as well as his power ring, in DC Studios’ latest HBO series, Lanterns.

HBO dropped the first trailer for Lanterns, which sees grizzled, seasoned Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) reluctantly take new Green Lantern Corps recruit John Stewart under his wing.

The trailer pretty much puts it out on front street that the relationship between the two Power Ring wielders will be a contentious one, but they will somehow have to find a way to work together to solve a small-town murder in Nebraska.

Jordan expresses his care, or lack thereof, for Stewart through his training techniques, one of them being seeing him jumping out of a movie vehicle that’s about go over a cliff, forcing Stewart to be quick on his feet while using his Green Lantern abilities to get out of the jam.

Spoiler alert: he does survive the “training exercise” that we are sure isn’t in the Green Lantern training manual, but the damage to their already very fragile working relationship is done.

Along with the duo having to deal with their own egos, we also see them at odds with local police, some heavily armed individuals, and glimpses of Green Lantern action.

In several clips, we see Jordan flying, using his power ring, and even a Green Lantern costume that clearly looks like it hasn’t been worn in a while.

Comic Book Nerds Are Losing Their Sh*t Over The Trailer

The trailer for the show we now know is arriving in August has sparked a lot of reactions, mainly from comic book nerds who desperately need to touch grass, complaining about James Gunn’s direction and calling the show “garbage” based on the short trailer.

Some people are just extremely hard to please. Thankfully, some people are equally excited for the show that James Gunn made sure to explain would take its cues from True Detective and be a more Earth-based project.

We will definitely be tuning in, no doubt about that.

You can see more reactions to Lantern’s first trailer below.