Source: General / Radio One

Police continue to investigate after it was reported that a local middle school student brought a loaded gun into a school.

The incident happened on Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls City School District’s 6–12 campus, which houses Cuyahoga Falls Middle School and Cuyahoga Falls High School.

According to school officials, the campus was placed under a lockdown around 11:15 a.m. after students reported to the principal that a classmate may have been carrying a gun on campus.

Love News? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

District officials said they immediately activated safety protocols and contacted school resource officers. Working with local law enforcement, the student was quickly identified and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Police took the student into custody without incident. Authorities say the student is now detained and facing multiple felony charges connected to bringing the weapon to school.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:51 a.m., and school officials confirmed that no students or staff were injured during the incident.

District leaders said the student will not be returning to school, and counseling resources are available for students who may need support.

School officials also credited students who reported the situation, saying the quick action helped ensure everyone on campus remained safe.

The district says there will be an increased police presence at the campus following the incident.

25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio

The 25 Most Dangerous Intersections in Cleveland

20 Unsolved Cleveland Murders That Still Haunt the City

Ohio Student Brings Loaded Gun to Middle School, Charged was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com