Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Star Tribune via Getty Images / Nicole Curtis

Former HGTV star Nicole Curtis went to a Black radio show, The Breakfast Club, to try to explain her “accidental” N-word mishap, but it was as awkward as you could imagine.

Curtis decided to sit down with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa to cop pleas about her N-word usage, and it didn’t go well, which isn’t a shocker.

The star of the reality series Rehad Addict has been under fire after a clip leaked of her saying “fart n***er,” while filming an episode of her show.

As expected, the clip spread like wildfire on social media, and HGTV quickly responded by pulling her show and giving Curtis the boot.

Curtis is still doing damage control and decided that the best place to try and salvage whatever is left of her career is to stop by the Breakfast Club to explain herself; spoiler alert: she didn’t help herself at all.

Nicole Curtis Blamed The N-Word Mistake On Using “Fart Terms”

Charlamagne didn’t waste any time asking Curtis why she said “fart n***er?” and she claimed it was her penchant for making up goofy terms like “fart digger,” and “fart knocker” because she can’t curse on her show.

She claimed that mixing up those terms caused her to say the “accidental slur,” and I wished we were making it up.

“I don’t have a rhyme or reason of the words that I make up. I say nonsense stuff all the time. I’m off the cuff. I’m not scripted,” she told the radio show hosts.

Skepticism was high as she fumbled and bumbled while trying to explain herself and her reasoning for specifically booking a Black radio show. Curtis quickly responded by saying she didn’t have a crisis management team, as people claimed she did, and that she went to the Breakfast Club to have an honest conversation.

Curtis Actually Went The “I Know Black People” Route

Curtis also went the “I know Black people” route, telling the radio show hosts that has Black friends growing up in Detroit while apologizing profusely.

Bruh.

You can see what social media had to say about the interview below.