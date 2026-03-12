Ari Lennox Opens Up About Boundaries, New Music and “Vacancy” Tour

Source: @jeffondigital / @jeffondigital

R&B singer Ari Lennox recently stopped by the studio to chat about her latest music era, personal growth, and preparing to hit the road for her upcoming “Vacancy” North American tour.

During the conversation, Lennox shared how important it was for her to trust her instincts while creating her latest project. She explained that sometimes the creative process requires revisiting ideas until everything feels complete, even if that means taking extra time to get it right.

The singer also discussed learning how to set stronger boundaries in both her personal life and career. As someone constantly in the public eye, Lennox acknowledged that navigating social media can come with challenges, but she focuses on the fans who genuinely support her and her music.

Fans will soon have the chance to experience Lennox live as she embarks on the “Vacancy” tour, which will take her across multiple cities in North America. She teased that the shows will be full of energy and creativity, encouraging fans to have fun with themed outfits and bold fashion choices inspired by a playful “jungle magic” vibe.

With new music and a major tour ahead, Lennox is entering this chapter with confidence while encouraging fans — especially women — to recognize their worth and step fully into their power

As she prepares for life on the road, Lennox is prioritizing vocal health and stamina. Her routine includes vocal training, exercise, and being mindful about what she eats and drinks to keep her voice strong during performances.

