From Raphael Saadiq To Misty Copeland — Every Artist Who Helped Turn The ‘Sinners’ Oscars ‘Lied To You’ Performance Into A Cultural Moment

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The 2026 Oscars delivered plenty of unforgettable performances, but one moment that truly stood out was the live rendition of “I Lied to You” from the film Sinners. Check out the all-star lineup of gifted artists, who recreated one of the film’s most powerful scenes inside.

This live Sinners performance transformed the Dolby Theatre into a full-scale musical celebration of Black artistry, culture, and history. Led by actor and musician Miles Caton and legendary songwriter Raphael Saadiq, the stage quickly filled with a gifted roster of musicians, actors, and dancers who reimagined one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

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The Hollywood Reporter shared that the performance was designed to mirror the juke joint scene from Sinners, where Caton’s character Sammie Moore performs the song while a lineage of Black music unfolds around him. Saadiq opened the segment with a guitar solo before Caton stepped forward to deliver the song’s opening verse. The moment instantly transported viewers back into the film’s world, blending blues, soul, and hip-hop influences into a single powerful live experience.

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The tribute quickly expanded into something far bigger than a traditional awards-show performance. As reported by Variety, the number featured an impressive ensemble of musicians and performers who joined Caton and Saadiq on stage to celebrate the legacy of Black music across generations. Legendary blues musicians shared the spotlight with contemporary artists, while actors from the film recreated the juke joint atmosphere.

The performance also featured choreography and dance elements that reflected different eras of Black cultural expression. One of the most talked-about moments came when ballet icon Misty Copeland made a stunning appearance, performing a dance sequence during the climax of the song. Her return to the stage drew a major reaction from the audience and quickly became one of the night’s most memorable highlights.

By the end of the number, the stage had become a full celebration of music, movement, and storytelling. The camera later cut to director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan cheering from the audience as their collaborators received a standing ovation.

Keep reading for the performance and list of performers.