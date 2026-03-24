Source: Top 15 MLB Prospects To Watch In 2026 The future of Major League Baseball is brighter than ever, with a new wave of young talent ready to take the sport by storm. As we head into the 2026 season, fans and scouts alike are talking about the next generation of stars poised to make their mark. From power-hitting phenoms to dominant pitchers and versatile defenders, these prospects represent the best of what’s to come. Whether they’re climbing the ranks of the minor leagues, dominating at the collegiate level, or already knocking on the door of the majors, these players are the ones to watch. Take a look below at the Top 15 MLB Prospects To Watch In 2026. RELATED | Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players RELATED | Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History 1. Konnor Griffin (SS/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Overview: Griffin is the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, combining elite athleticism with a rare blend of power and speed. At just 19 years old, he’s already making waves in the Pirates’ system.

Strengths: Exceptional bat speed, strong arm, and the ability to play multiple positions (shortstop and outfield). His 6’3″, 222-pound frame gives him the physical tools to dominate at the plate and in the field.

ETA: Expected to debut in 2026, Griffin is seen as a cornerstone player for the Pirates’ rebuild.

2. Kevin McGonigle (SS, Detroit Tigers) Source: Chris Coduto / Getty Overview: McGonigle is a polished hitter with an advanced approach at the plate. At 21 years old, he’s already knocking on the door of the big leagues.

Strengths: Known for his high contact rate and ability to hit to all fields, McGonigle also boasts solid defensive skills at shortstop. Scouts praise his baseball IQ and leadership qualities.

ETA: Likely to break camp with the Tigers in 2026, with Rookie of the Year potential.

3. Jesús Made (SS/2B, Milwaukee Brewers) Source: Norm Hall / Getty Overview: At just 18 years old, Made is one of the youngest players on this list but has already shown incredible promise. A switch-hitter with versatility, he’s a key piece of the Brewers’ future.

Strengths: Excellent bat-to-ball skills, quick hands, and smooth fielding mechanics. His ability to play both shortstop and second base adds to his value.

ETA: Expected to reach the majors by 2027, but his rapid development could accelerate that timeline.

4. Leo De Vries (SS, Oakland Athletics) Source: Justine Willard/Athletics / Getty Overview: De Vries is a 19-year-old shortstop with a strong defensive profile and a developing bat. He’s part of the Athletics’ effort to rebuild their farm system.

Strengths: Slick fielding, quick footwork, and a strong arm make him a standout defender. Offensively, he’s shown flashes of power and the ability to hit for average.

ETA: Likely to debut in late 2026 or early 2027 as he continues to refine his offensive game.

5. JJ Wetherholt (INF, St. Louis Cardinals) Source: Braeden Botts / Getty Overview: Wetherholt is a 23-year-old infielder who has already made the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster. His well-rounded skill set makes him a valuable asset.

Strengths: High baseball IQ, consistent hitter, and solid defender. Wetherholt’s ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him a safe bet for early success.

ETA: Already in the majors, Wetherholt is expected to make an immediate impact in 2026.

6. Chase DeLauter (OF, Cleveland Guardians) Source: Brandon Sloter / Getty Overview: DeLauter is a power-hitting outfielder with All-Star potential. At 23 years old, he’s ready to take the next step in his career.

Strengths: Tremendous raw power, strong arm, and good plate discipline. When healthy, he’s one of the most exciting young players in the game.

ETA: Expected to be a key contributor for the Guardians in 2026, provided he stays healthy.

7. Max Clark (OF, Detroit Tigers) Source: Mark Taylor / Getty Overview : A former No. 3 overall pick, Clark is a five-tool outfielder with superstar potential.

: A former No. 3 overall pick, Clark is a five-tool outfielder with superstar potential. Strengths : Elite speed, strong arm, and a smooth left-handed swing. His defensive skills in center field are already MLB-ready.

: Elite speed, strong arm, and a smooth left-handed swing. His defensive skills in center field are already MLB-ready. ETA: Expected to debut in 2026, Clark is a key part of the Tigers’ future.

8. Samuel Basallo (C, Baltimore Orioles) Source: Diamond Images / Getty Overview : A power-hitting catcher with a strong arm, Basallo is one of the most exciting young players in the Orioles’ system.

: A power-hitting catcher with a strong arm, Basallo is one of the most exciting young players in the Orioles’ system. Strengths : Massive raw power, good defensive skills behind the plate, and a strong work ethic.

: Massive raw power, good defensive skills behind the plate, and a strong work ethic. ETA: Expected to debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

9. Roch Cholowsky (SS, UCLA) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Overview: Cholowsky is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and a standout collegiate player at UCLA. His combination of tools and polish makes him a can’t-miss prospect.

Strengths: Smooth swing, excellent defensive instincts, and a strong arm. Cholowsky has the potential to be a franchise shortstop.

ETA: Likely to be drafted in July 2026 and could reach the majors within a few years.

10. Grady Emerson (SS, Texas) Source: Tyler McFarland / Getty Overview: Emerson is a high school phenom committed to the University of Texas. At just 17 years old, he’s already drawing comparisons to some of the game’s greats.

Strengths: Advanced approach at the plate, quick hands, and strong defensive skills. His maturity and work ethic set him apart from other players his age.

ETA: Depending on whether he honors his college commitment or goes pro, Emerson could be a top draft pick in 2026 or 2027.

11. Justin Lebron (SS, Alabama) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Overview: Lebron is a consistent performer at the collegiate level, showcasing a well-rounded game that has him climbing draft boards.

Strengths: Excellent plate discipline, gap-to-gap power, and reliable defense. Lebron’s leadership and work ethic make him a standout prospect.

ETA: Expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, with a quick path to the majors.

12. Jackson Flora (RHP, UC Santa Barbara) Source: Scott Marshall / Getty Overview: Flora is a dominant pitcher with a strong arsenal, making him one of the top pitching prospects for the 2026 draft.

Strengths: Mid-to-upper 90s fastball, sharp breaking ball, and excellent command. Flora’s ability to miss bats and control the game makes him a future ace.

ETA: Likely to be drafted in 2026 and could reach the majors within two to three years.

13. Drew Burress (OF, Georgia Tech) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Overview : A standout collegiate outfielder, Burress combines power and speed with a strong work ethic.

: A standout collegiate outfielder, Burress combines power and speed with a strong work ethic. Strengths : Explosive bat speed, excellent baserunning instincts, and solid defensive skills.

: Explosive bat speed, excellent baserunning instincts, and solid defensive skills. ETA: Likely to be a top pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

14. Derek Curiel (OF, LSU) Source: Jay Biggerstaff / Getty Overview : A highly touted outfielder with a polished game, Curiel is one of the most exciting prospects in college baseball.

: A highly touted outfielder with a polished game, Curiel is one of the most exciting prospects in college baseball. Strengths : Strong contact skills, good plate discipline, and above-average speed.

: Strong contact skills, good plate discipline, and above-average speed. ETA: Expected to be drafted in 2026 and could rise quickly through the minors.