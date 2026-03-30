Discover top attractions in Berlin, Ohio

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Those looking for what to do in Berlin, Ohio, should know that the top attractions are the Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center and Amish Country Theater. Downtown Berlin and the Ohio Amish Country countryside are also great choices for day-long itineraries.

According to Amish Country, nearly 4 million people visit this area every year. It’s an integrated area of Amish and non-Amish, and it’s a largely agricultural county, so there’s a unique way of life here that you won’t find elsewhere. Holmes County was founded in 1824, meaning that visitors will find over two centuries of historical wonder here.

If you’re curious about this area, then here’s what to do in Berlin, Ohio.

The Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center

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First on this Berlin, Ohio, travel guide is the Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center, which gives visitors insight into religious traditions and values. The highlight is the Behalt Cyclorama, which is a large circular mural that tells a visual story of the Anabaptist movement.

This attraction will give visitors a newfound appreciation for the historical struggles that these communities went through.

What’s There to Do in Downtown Berlin?

One of the main things to see in Berlin, Ohio, is the downtown area. You can walk down Main Street to see:

Boutiques

Antique shops

Handmade furniture stores

Local markets

This area gives visitors a firsthand experience of the slower pace of Amish life. You may also see seasonal festivals and events depending on the time of year you’re here.

Amish Country Theater

Amish Country Theater is one of the Berlin, Ohio, attractions that offer lots of fun. It has family-friendly entertainment, such as:

Variety shows

Skits

Music

All of the above are inspired by Amish culture and rural life, and the performances are lively and interactive. It gives visitors a glimpse into a unique side of Amish life that’s not just quiet and traditional.

What’s Available in the Ohio Amish Country Countryside?

Those touring Berlin, Ohio, shouldn’t miss out on the surrounding countryside in Ohio Amish Country. You’ll be completely immersed in the authentic Amish lifestyle, as you can take scenic drives along rural roads where you may pass horse-drawn buggies.

There are also numerous farm stands you can stop at to buy fresh produce, cheese, and baked goods. Some locations even allow you to have hands-on experiences, like feeding animals, which is ideal for those seeking family activities in Berlin, Ohio.

If you stay in top-rated Berlin, Ohio, hotel accommodations, you can be in the heart of Ohio Amish Country. This allows you to have an efficient itinerary where you can spend the whole day in the countryside.

Know What to Do in Berlin, Ohio

Visitors who know what to do in Berlin, Ohio, will have a smoother and more enriching experience. The Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center, Downtown Berlin, Amish Country Theater, and the Ohio Amish Country countryside are all top choices to get an understanding of the area’s history and experience the traditional Amish lifestyle.

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