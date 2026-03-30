Angela Simmons Details Yo Gotti Breakup, Wonders Whether Rapper Was Ready For Marriage–'We're Not In The Same Space'

Source: Romain Maurice/Getty Images / Getty

Angela Simmons is opening up about her 2025 split from longtime boyfriend, Yo Gotti, and dating after ending things with the devoted DM whisperer who “manifested” their relationship.

Angela Simmons shares what led to Yo Gotti breakup in 2025 on Funky Friday.

During her March 27 interview with Cam Newton on his “Funky Friday” podcast, Angela Simmons opened up about life after her highly publicized 2025 breakup with Yo Gotti. Fans may remember that Yo Gotti famously called Simmons his “crush” in his 2016 track “Down in the DM,” which eventually led to them dating years later in 2022.

Reflecting on the relationship, Cam Newton asked the Hollywood star bluntly:

“After that relationship, do you ever think that the crush should have just remained? The crush.” Simmons responded with a resounding “no.” “No, no, not at all. It’s good, it’s fine,” she replied. Newton gave her a curious look, prompting her to laugh nervously. “What? What more are you looking for? It didn’t need to remain the crush. Like, I had a great relationship.” Newton then asked, “What did that relationship teach you?” “That I’d be a great wife,” Simmons answered honestly. Source: Justin Ford / Getty

Newton wondered whether the breakup happened because Simmons thought Yo Gotti “would not be a great husband,” but she quickly reassured him that wasn’t the case.

So what ultimately ended things? The Growing Up Hip-Hop alum explained that they simply weren’t on the same page when it came to taking the next step in their relationship, presumably marriage.

“At some point if it came to an end, it was just because I feel like, maybe he just wasn’t ready,” she explained.”And then, we’re not in the same space. But my relationship was great. Love him, love him down, love his family, respect them so. Maybe he wasn’t ready.”

Angela went on to reveal that she remains close to the rapper and his family. When Newton asked if she might give love a second chance with Yo Gotti, she said:

“I can do what God wants me to do.”

Angela Simmons has been back on the dating scene. Here’s what she’s looking for in a man.

Later in the conversation, Simmons shared that she has been “taking dates” since the breakup but is still single. And for anyone hoping to win her over, she playfully added that gifts are welcome on a first date. When Newton asked about her type, following her brother Joseph Simmons’ comment that she was into “street dudes,” she clarified:

“I’m attracted to real. And so if the person is real, that’s what it is. It’s not even about just necessarily a street dude… I go by character, [the] type of person it is. It’s so many other things that play into the equation.”

Simmons also revealed she’s drawn to men who are protectors and providers and that she pays close attention to how someone “carries themselves” to see if she’s genuinely interested.

And when it comes to dealbreakers, dishonesty is a big red flag.

“Don’t lie to me. You want to lie to me is stupid. Like cuz I rather just have a conversation with you. If you have something you need to hide, I don’t like that,” Simmons said flat out. “Cuz if I’m putting everything on the table, you put everything on the table and we’re all being honest here. Or if you feel like you want to do something that ain’t right, like let me know. Put me in….I can handle the conversation and then let me figure out what I want to do with my time.”

Watch the full episode of Cam Newton and Angela Simmons’ Funky Friday interview below. Thoughts?

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Angela Simmons Details Yo Gotti Breakup, Wonders Whether Rapper Was Ready For Marriage–'We're Not In The Same Space' was originally published on bossip.com