‘Summer House’s’ Ciara Miller Gets A Rihanna Co-Sign Amid Amanda Batula & West Wilson Betrayal Blowback

The drama inside Summer House just hit a new level, and Rihanna’s making it crystal clear that she’s on the right side of histoRIH.

Right now, the internet seems to be riding for Ciara Miller after the exceptionally egregious reveal that Amanda Batula and West Wilson are officially a couple.

Source: Getty/Kareem Black/Bravo

After weeks of speculation about their rumored romance, the two released a joint statement Tuesday, March 31, confirming that they’re indeed dating.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” it read. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.” “We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.” […] “As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless.”

This is, of course, especially messy considering that Amanda recently announced her separation from her husband/Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke, in January after four years of marriage.

Making it even more egregious is the fact that West dated Amber’s best friend/ Summer House co-star Ciara Miller.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

Ciara has since unfollowed both of them.

According to Page Six, Ciara also seemingly threw a little shade without saying too much. Honestly, it was the kind of subtle read that reality TV fans live for. While hosting interviews at a red carpet event, she captioned her video with a pointed line about trust, writing, “If you can’t trust your Friends & Neighbors, who can you trust?”

Now let’s be real. That was not lost on anybody.

In the video, Ciara kept it honest when asked how she was doing, replying, “I’m good…well, I’ve been better.” That one line alone had fans flooding comment sections in support, praising her for keeping it cute while clearly standing her ground.

And just when you thought it could not get any messier, enter Rihanna.

Source: Swan Gallet/WWD / Getty

Yes, the Bravo superfan herself has reportedly made it clear she is #TeamCiara. Rihanna’s co-sign carries weight, especially considering her long history of tapping into reality TV moments and showing love to her favorite personalities.

PageSix reports that shortly after the West/Amanda news dropped, Rihanna unfollowed Amanda.

To make things even more ironic, Amanda previously revealed in an interview with People that Rihanna once slid into her DMs, calling her a “favorite.” Amanda says she did not respond at the time because she felt overwhelmed. WELP! Guess she’s a fave no more.

Between the friendship fallout, the new relationship reveal, and Rihanna picking sides, this situation has officially crossed into peak reality-TV mess. Fans are seemingly standing ten toes down behind Ciara as this storyline continues to unfold.

Are you team Ciara or team Amanda? Comment below.

RELATED: #SummerHouse’s KJ Dillard Details His Ciara Connection, Dara Romance Rumblings & Jesse’s Bro-Code Breach [Exclusive]

‘Summer House’s’ Ciara Miller Gets A Rihanna Co-Sign Amid Amanda Batula & West Wilson Betrayal Blowback was originally published on bossip.com