Source: picture alliance / Getty 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About National Beer Day Every year on April 7, beer lovers across the country raise a glass for National Beer Day. But beyond the drinks and good vibes, there’s a lot of history behind it. Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know.

1. It Celebrates the End of Prohibition (Sort Of) National Beer Day marks the day in 1933 when the Cullen Harrison Act went into effect, allowing people to legally buy beer again after years of Prohibition.

2. It Was Signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the law, famously saying, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.”

4. Millions Celebrated Immediately Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. On April 7, 1933, Americans lined up outside breweries before midnight just to be among the first to legally buy beer again.

5. The Day Was Revived in 2009 National Beer Day as we celebrate it today was actually started by a beer enthusiast named Justin Smith in 2009.

6. It’s Followed by “New Beer’s Eve” April 6 is known as New Beer’s Eve, when people celebrate the night before beer became legal again.

7. Beer Is One of the Oldest Drinks Ever Beer dates back over 5,000 years, making it one of the oldest prepared beverages in human history.

8. The U.S. Has Thousands of Breweries Today, the United States is home to over 9,000 breweries, from major brands to small craft operations.

9. Different Beers, Different Styles From IPAs to stouts to lagers, beer comes in hundreds of styles, each with its own brewing process and flavor profile.

10. It’s More Than Just a Drink, It’s Culture Beer has played a role in community building, celebrations, and even economic development across cities nationwide.