Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Allegedly Robbed Gucci Mane In Dallas

Pooh Shiesty and Big 30 allegedly led an armed takeover of a Dallas music studio, forcing a victim to sign a contract release

The co-conspirators robbed victims of valuables like Rolex watches and cash, with one victim nearly being choked unconscious

Pooh Shiesty was on house arrest for a previous gun charge when the incident occurred, and his father is also implicated

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Rapper Pooh Shiesty and Big 30, along with a few others, have been accused of orchestrating an armed kidnapping and robbery of rapper Gucci Mane. Gucci Mane is the head of 1017 Records, which signed Pooh Shiesty in April 2020. Though Pooh Shiesty and Big 30 are childhood friends, both being from Memphis, Tennessee, Big 30 is signed to Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang label.

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According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it’s alleged that Big 30 and Pooh Shiesty robbed and kidnapped rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, in Dallas.On Thursday, the DOJ said that nine people, which include the two rappers mentioned, kidnapped and robbed numerous people at gunpoint at a music studio in Dallas. According to the DOJ in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville, eight of the nine were arrested on Wednesday.

On January 10, three industry professionals traveled to Dallas for a meeting arranged by Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr.The meeting was reportedly arranged to discuss the terms of his recording contract with one of the victims.

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Pooh Shiesty began getting his fame after his viral hit ‘ Back In Blood’ that was released in November 2021 with Chicago rapper Lil Durk, and signed to Gucci’s 1017 label before his run-ins with the law.

While the three men were in the studio, Pooh Shiesty and his eight other co-conspirators, several of whom traveled from Memphis, Tennessee, executed what was called an armed takeover, according to the DOJ complaint. Doj says Pooh Shiesty pulled out an AK-style pistol and forced the victim to sign his release from the recording contract at gunpoint.

The co-conspirators that remained also pulled out guns and began robbing the other victims of high-value items such as Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and more. Reports say that one of the victims was choked during the robbery close to the point of unconsciousness. The DOJ said that rodney lamont wright jk, whose rap name is Big 30, barricaded the door to prevent the victims from escaping.

Pooh Shiesty is still less than a year fresh off his recent jail release in October of 2025. He was serving three years for a gun charge in Miami, Florida. after pleading guilty to conspiring to process firearms in the furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The rapper was on house arrest, where, as part of his terms, he was not to commit another crime or possess a firearm at the time of this January incident.

The DOJ says that Pooh Shiestys ‘ father, Lontrell Denell Williams Sr., is alleged to have helped plan and execute this kidnapping. Within hours of this robbery, multiple of the suspects posted some of the items they stole on social media.

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Allegedly Robbed Gucci Mane In Dallas was originally published on thebeatdfw.com