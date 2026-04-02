'You, Me & Tuscany' Exclusive: Director Kat Coiro & Producer Will Packer Talk Romance, Risks & Reframing The Eurocentric Rom-Com Fantasy

The film centers on a young Black woman rediscovering her passion for cooking and love in Italy.

The director and producer aimed to create an authentic, diverse portrayal of Italian culture and identity.

Taking risks, whether personal or romantic, is the key to transformation and self-discovery.

Kat Coiro and Will Packer want you to travel to Tuscany, where anything’s possible, including crashing a villa, falling into a swoon-worthy romance, and rediscovering yourself.



Paras Griffin

The director and producer are the creative forces behind You, Me & Tuscany, a feel-good, sun-soaked rom-com headed to theaters on April 10.



At a time when audiences are inundated with heavy headlines and endless scrolling, the film offers something intentionally different: romance, escapism, and a return to joy, all set against the lush rolling hills of Italy.

The film centers on Anna (Halle Bailey), a once-promising culinary student who has lost her sense of purpose after personal loss. Now drifting through her twenties and bouncing between house-sitting gigs, Anna makes an impulsive decision to travel to Tuscany after a chance encounter with an Italian man who mentions his family’s empty villa.

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

What begins as a spontaneous getaway quickly spirals into a romantic and emotional awakening when Anna is discovered inside the villa and pretends to be her host’s fiancée, only to form an unexpected connection with his cousin Michael (Regé-Jean Page).

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Anna’s little white lie turns into a whirlwind of chaos, passion, and the unexpected clarity she didn’t realize she needed.

For Packer, whose work on Think Like A Man, Girls Trip, and The Photograph has consistently spotlighted Black love and joy, the film’s purpose is to offer audiences a much-needed reprieve, and he hopes audiences lock in for 1 hour and 44 minutes of respite.

“Oh my gosh, we need it. Do we ever need it?” Packer told Global Grind. “The world is crazy. It’s upside down. Every time you pick up your phone, there’s something negative and depressing going on.” “When you enter that theater, put it on pause. We needed a chance to escape and do something different, have a communal moment, and believe in love again.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The film’s escapism is both emotional and visual, brought to life through on-location shooting in Tuscany and Rome, with real vineyards, historic town centers, and a custom-built villa. The design intentionally mirrors Anna’s journey, shifting from the cool detachment of New York to the warmth and texture of the Italian countryside.

For Kat Coiro, capturing Italy meant going beyond postcard imagery to reflect the true authenticity of Tuscany. That attention to detail shines through the lively Italian family whose traditions, meals, and summer festivities pull Anna into a whole new world, where vineyard life and busy kitchens feel just as life-changing as the romance.

“I’ve seen a lot of American movies shot in Italy where I don’t feel like I’ve gone to Italy,” Cairo said. “I want to infuse this film with not just pretty backdrops, but everything that is Italian, the food, the wine, the people, the passion.”



That attention to cultural detail extends to the film’s narrative, where food plays a central role in Anna’s healing. As she reconnects with cooking, her abandoned passion, she also begins to rediscover herself, her confidence, and her capacity for love. It also helps that her love interest is the grounded (and gorgeous) balance to her chaos.

Will Packer also emphasized how intentional it was to center a Black woman within a story traditionally reserved for a Eurocentric lens.

“That’s in the DNA of the film after Kat and I got our hands on it,” he told Global Grind. “The script was written colorblind. It was not written specifically for any particular character of any ethnicity or demographic. But it was telling a story that you could relate to regardless of your background. That’s where it’s got to start. You got to start with universality in terms of the narrative.”

He continued,

“Then you add flavor. That’s what we talked about, be it Halle, who is a young Black American living in New York taking a journey to Italy, or Regé, who’s a Black Brit who’s an expat living in Italy. But how about those Italians in the movie? There’s this crazy Italian family with so much passion, flavor and spice.”

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For Packer, the vision was to create a world where identity is honored and celebrated rather than erased.





“We wanted to make sure we imbued this whole thing with authenticity so everybody can be who they are,” he said. “Because in my mind, that’s the perfect vision of the world. When it’s all of us being who we authentically are and we can show up as our authentic selves and just go on the big screen and we all get together working towards a common goal. To me, that’s when films do the best work.”

At its core, You, Me & Tuscany is about risk, emotional, personal, and romantic. Whether it’s Anna boarding a plane to Italy on a whim or opening herself up to unexpected love, the film leans into the idea that transformation often begins with a leap.

Packer noted that the theme hits close to home.

“I proposed to my wife in front of 60,000 people at the ESSENCE Music Festival,” he said. “Louisiana Superdome. Got down on one knee. Jill Scott had just gotten off the stage, Maxwell was about to go on, and I went out there and put it all out there.”

He added with a laugh,

“People will say, well, that’s not a risk. Let me tell you something. If she didn’t say yes, my whole life would have been very different. I wouldn’t be sitting here right now. I’d still be crying somewhere in a Bourbon Street bathroom.”

It’s that willingness to take risks, both on and off screen, that underscores the film’s central message.



Sometimes, stepping into the unknown, whether it’s jetting off to Italy or getting down on one knee is exactly what it takes to find your way back to yourself.

And in a world constantly moving at a rapid pace, You, Me & Tuscany invites audiences to sit still and do exactly that, even if just for a little while.

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'You, Me & Tuscany' Exclusive: Director Kat Coiro & Producer Will Packer Talk Romance, Risks & Reframing The Eurocentric Rom-Com Fantasy was originally published on globalgrind.com