Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

Fans swore GloRilla would be the next rap girlie to announce a baby and a new album at the same time, but she shut down the rumors in a new post seemingly telling internet investigators to “SYBAU.”

Source: Justin Ford / Getty

By the time Latto’s baby bump reveal for her new Big Mama album hit social media, the pregnancy rumors quickly switched to a new target: Big Glo. The Memphis rapper was quietly enjoying her lover girl era with new boo, Brandon Ingram, and fans thought it was just a matter of time before the cute couple started a family. Once she traded in her crop tops and itty bitty outfits known for “showing off her mooseknuckle” for comfy sweats, the internet was in full baby bump watch mode.

In March, GloRilla promised some highly anticipated “NEW MUR$IC,” but her comments flooded with claims about an even bigger announcement on the way.

“You can see the little brown pregnancy line on her belly,” one reply claimed.

“Pregozzz…it’s a gurl frfr tho…argue witcha maw,” another said.

“Pregnant face😍 I know when I see one,” one comment noted.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If that didn’t add enough fuel to the fire, Glo went viral for rapping along to Latto’s new single about her baby blessing, “Business & Personal.” GloRilla was simply supporting her fellow “Procedure” collaborator, but it only further fueled the roomers as she danced in a baggy t-shirt to the new single.

When GloRilla continued the sweatshirt trend at Brandon Ingram’s game weeks later, fans felt convinced her covered up fit was a cover-up.

It turns out, the “T.G.I.F.” is not here for the comments and seemingly clapped back at the pregnancy rumors in her new Instagram post on Friday. Fans claim GloRilla not-so-subtly hinted that haters and speculators need to “shut y’all b***h a**es up!” Oop!

On Friday night, Glo popped out to support her man, her man, her man as he played against her home team in Memphis. The courtside cameo that showed off her snatched waist put the rumors to rest for good.

While Memphis icons Project Pat & La Chat turned up the entire stadium for the halftime show, Glo was courtside dancing right along with to “Chickenhead.”

All three legends linked up to show each other love for an unforgettable photo op.

Of course, Brandon couldn’t wait to give Glo a kiss right after the game. We love to see it!

Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game was originally published on bossip.com