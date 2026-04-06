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20 Songs About Toxic Relationships You Felt Personally

These are the songs that hit different when you’ve been through it. The late night thoughts. The mixed signals. The love that felt real but wasn’t healthy. Here are 20 songs about toxic rela...

Published on April 6, 2026
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  • Music helps make sense of unhealthy relationships that lack closure or clarity.
  • Toxic relationships involve mixed signals, hurt, and a lingering attachment.
  • Letting go and choosing yourself is a powerful, if difficult, process.
Rihanna live in concert
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

20 Songs About Toxic Relationships You Felt Personally

Not every relationship ends with closure. Some end with confusion, unanswered questions, and lessons you didn’t ask for. And if we’re being real, music has always been the place we go when we’re trying to make sense of it all.

These are the songs that hit different when you’ve been through it. The late night thoughts. The mixed signals. The love that felt real but wasn’t healthy.

Here are 20 songs about toxic relationships that you probably felt personally.

1. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

That kind of love that hurts but you still crave it.

2. We Belong Together – Mariah Carey

Missing someone who wasn’t even good for you.

3. Say My Name – Destiny’s Child

When the energy changes and you know something is off.

4. Take a Bow – Rihanna

Clapping for someone’s lies as you walk away.

5. Irreplaceable – Beyoncé

Realizing your worth after being taken for granted.

6. The Worst – Jhené Aiko

Peace and pain coming from the same person.

7. Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Still stuck on someone who already moved on.

8. Love The Way You Lie – Eminem

A cycle you know is toxic but can’t escape.

9. Ex Factor – Lauryn Hill

Trying to understand someone who keeps hurting you.

10. Bust Your Windows – Jazmine Sullivan

When emotions get the best of you.

11. Needed Me – Rihanna

That cold realization that they needed you more than you needed them.

12. Trading Places – Usher

When roles blur and things stop feeling balanced.

13. Unfaithful – Rihanna

Living with guilt and betrayal at the same time.

14. Confessions Part II – Usher

Secrets that change everything.

15. Damage – H.E.R.

Wanting love but being scared of getting hurt again.

16. Girls Need Love – Summer Walker

Navigating emotional needs in complicated situations.

17. Marvin’s Room – Drake

That late night call you probably shouldn’t make.

18. Situationships – Fabolous

When it’s not official but still messy.

19. Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Finally choosing yourself and walking away.


20. Crew Love – Drake

When loyalty and love start getting blurry.

Some relationships teach you more than they love you. And sometimes the only way to process it is pressing play and letting the music say what you can’t.

If a few of these felt a little too accurate… yeah, you’ve definitely been through it.

RELATED: Rocky Can’t Stop R9: Rihanna Says Pregnancy Won’t Delay New Album

20 Songs About Toxic Relationships You Felt Personally was originally published on hot1009.com

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