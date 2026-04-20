Why couples counseling is becoming increasingly common in modern relationships

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Modern relationships place a high value on couples counseling. There are plenty of reasons for it, from improved communication to easier conflict resolution.

Of course, the main reason for this rise in popularity is simple: counseling works. Marriage therapy, for instance, has a 50-60% success rate (source: Mario Palacios, MA, LMFT). Beyond that, almost all couples report some benefits from it.

Who Needs Couples Counseling?

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The old stereotype says that counseling is only for people who are trying to save their relationship. In reality, it can help many couples, including:

1. Couples Who Want to Start a Family

Deciding to have a baby with your partner involves making many choices. Therapy sessions can help you decide how to raise your child, for instance.

If infertility is an issue, your therapist will help you go through your options, such as:

IVF

Adoption

Surrogate pregnancy

2. Couples Coping With Infidelity

If one person in a relationship cheats, the other will reasonably feel betrayed. However, an affair doesn’t have to signal the end of a relationship.

If both people want to improve the situation, counseling can help them do it.

3. Couples With Different Money Views

Money is often a taboo subject in relationships. If one person wants to spend, and the other wants to save, counseling can help them get on the same page.

It can also help you set the right financial goals or decide what to invest in.

4. Couples With Mental or Physical Health Concerns

Getting a diagnosis of a mental or physical health issue can strain a relationship. Oftentimes, the partner with the illness will start to feel like a burden.

A therapist will help them move past these feelings and find a way forward.

What Are the Benefits of Couples Counseling?

Thanks to the rise of therapy for couples, modern relationships are stronger than ever. Here are a few examples of how counseling can help you:

1. Improved Communication Skills

Counseling can be a huge help in enhancing partner communication. It allows you to express your emotions and concerns more effectively.

Your therapist may also help you with picking the right time to have a difficult conversation.

2. Easier Conflict Resolution

Knowing how to work through disagreements is essential in a partnership. If you’re used to sweeping concerns under the rug, you may start to harbor resentment.

Counseling helps you develop conflict resolution skills, such as:

Active listening

Problem-solving

Emotional intelligence

3. Access to a Safe Space

A therapy session is a safe space where the counselor won’t side with either party. You’ll be able to rest assured that you’ll get a chance to express yourself.

For many people, this is a factor that cements the importance of couples therapy.

4. Increased Empathy and Understanding

Therapy providers such as Formative Psychological Services can help you understand your partner better. It usually only takes a few sessions for people to gain a new perspective on their relationship.

Relationship Counseling Is Worth It

The bottom line: couples counseling can assist a relationship in many different ways. That said, the first step will always involve putting in the effort.

Therapy isn’t a magic bullet, and you need to take it seriously to benefit from it.

At 93.1 WZAK, we have plenty of other tips on how to keep a relationship healthy. Keep checking out our content for more practical advice!