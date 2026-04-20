According to the Mirror, the 29-year-old Carrington was arrested and later charged with suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink-driving after she allegedly used her car to plow into Zakrzewska, a man in his 50s, and another woman in her 30s near the London Palladium on Argyll Street on Sunday morning.

Authorities say the violent incident happened around 4:30 a.m. when the area was still busy with people who were partying and club-hopping. The women were seen involved in a physical altercation prior to the tragic car crash in a now-viral video.