Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It's Already Looking Like A Must-See

Source: Ron Galella / Getty The 305 is about to get its flowers all over again. Hollywood has officially confirmed that a Miami Vice reboot is in the works. Here’s what we know so far, including the cast, crew, and plot insights. Everything coming together around the Miami Vice movie reboot has the culture paying close attention. If you grew up watching Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs chase bad guys through the neon-lit streets of Miami in linen suits and no socks, get ready, because a whole new generation is about to find out what the wave is all about.

Greatness Behind The Camera Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Behind the camera, the studio went all the way in. The publication also reports that Joseph Kosinski — the director responsible for Top Gun: Maverick and F1 — is helming the film for Universal with a confirmed theatrical release date of August 6, 2027. Kosinski knows exactly how to build a summer blockbuster that feels both cinematic and deeply personal, and Miami Vice gives him the perfect canvas to work with.

The Plot Thickens As for the story, the official logline says the film draws inspiration from the pilot and first season of the landmark TV series that shaped culture and set trends in fashion and filmmaking. Kosinski plans to shoot on location in Miami and South America to give the film an authentic look. Acclaimed writer Dan Gilroy — known for Nightcrawler and Andor — handled the script.