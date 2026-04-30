‘A Public Health Threat’ — Ray J Claims He’s Slept With 12,500 Women Sparking Uproar: 14 Scathing Reactions

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Ray J is once again making headlines. This time it’s for an eye-popping claim about his personal life. During a recent appearance on Funky Friday podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, the singer said he has slept with as many as 12,500 women over the course of his life.

The conversation began with Ray J recalling a milestone he says he celebrated years ago. According to him, reaching 10,000 partners was such a significant moment that he threw a party to mark the occasion.

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“We did a celebration, celebrated my 10,000th,” he said, adding that hundreds of women he had been involved with attended the event. He described it as a “massive parade,” with roughly 400 to 500 people showing up in support.

Newton pressed him for clarity, asking whether that number referred to different individuals. Ray J doubled down, insisting that the figure represented unique partners before later increasing his estimate to 12,500. The claim quickly raised eyebrows, prompting Newton to do some quick math during the interview. Based on Ray J’s age, he pointed out that such a number would require an average of more than one new partner per day for three decades.

Ray J responded by suggesting the numbers fluctuate depending on his lifestyle, particularly while touring. “The math is different,” he said. “When we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to 10 a day.”

Beyond his claims, Ray J’s romantic history has long been in the public eye. He was married for years to Princess Love, with whom he shares two children, though their relationship has been marked by multiple divorce filings, most recently in 2024. He also famously dated Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s and has spoken about a close bond with Whitney Houston.

The singer, known for hits like “Sexy Can I,” also sparked concern earlier this year after making troubling comments about his health, leaving fans worried about his well-being.

Of course, the good people on X had something to say about all of this. Here are TK reactions:

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