'Where Is Free?' — Simone Biles Questions $23K Red Carpet Glam Bill — Fans Say 'Girl I'm Struggling To Pay For Gas'

Source: Adrienne Raquel / Vanity Fair

Simone Biles can’t fathom how other celebrities are keeping up with the red carpet costs.

The Olympic gymnast took to social media this week to ask her fellow stars about their costs for attending a red carpet. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, April 28, Biles admitted she’s ready to stop attending events after seeing the bill for her most recent appearance.

According to Biles, the world’s second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast, the bill for her hair, makeup, and styling team was a whopping $23,000. Upon revealing the number, she went on to ask her followers if this is normal, asking for some input from other stars who attend these events.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Taste Of Gold’ — Simone Biles Stays Winning, Opening New Restaurant In Houston

“My grand total, any guesses? I’ll wait. Probably higher than what you’re thinking. Keep going,” she said before revealing the figure. “I just need to know if this is normal.”

Biles understands that “prices these days have gone up,” but went on to admit that she was “kind of spiraling” over the cost of one single appearance.

“If that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event,” she said, saying she’ll stay “right here where it’s free.”

The gymnast went on, “I see a lot of y’all at events and there’s no way you guys are paying these prices each and every time because some of y’all be outside for real. But there’s just no way.” “I just need to know if this is normal,” she continued. “That’s really it. Because if it is, I’m staying inside.”

The video received some mixed responses, with a lot of fans wondering why she brought this information to the public. Because of the current economy and how tough it is for regular folk just to get by, Biles’ followers don’t exactly feel sorry for her in this predicament.