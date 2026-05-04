Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo Reopen After Threats

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Two Northeast Ohio zoos will reopen Monday morning after evacuations tied to reported threats.

Officials cleared both the Akron Zoo and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after false bomb and active shooter threats. Authorities said the incidents match a growing pattern of “swatting” cases targeting zoos nationwide.

Around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, the Akron Zoo received a threat involving a bomb and an active shooter. Staff evacuated all guests and employees right away. Police then completed a full sweep of the park. Investigators found nothing suspicious.

Akron Police determined the threat was false. Officials confirmed no injuries.

Zoo spokesperson Elena Bell said the threat followed a pattern seen at other zoos across the country in recent days. She stressed the zoo remains a safe place for visitors.

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The Akron Zoo closed for the rest of Sunday. It reopened Monday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Guests with tickets from Sunday, May 3, can contact the zoo to reschedule or request a refund.