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Falling Sign Shuts Down I-90 Eastbound At E. 185th Street In Cleveland

A closure on I-90 eastbound at E. 185th Street is causing major delays on Cleveland’s East Side.

Published on May 4, 2026
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Interstate 90 East Highway Sign in Rural Landscape under Clear Blue Sky
Source: redtea / Getty

Drivers on Cleveland’s East Side are dealing with a major traffic disruption after authorities shut down I-90 eastbound at the E. 185th Street exit.

According to reports, the closure impacts traffic heading eastbound on I-90 near East 185th Street, forcing drivers to exit and find alternate routes. The shutdown is affecting a key stretch of freeway that runs along the Lake Erie shoreline through Cleveland and into surrounding suburbs.

Officials have not reported any confirmed timeline for reopening, but crews are actively working the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the closure remains in place.

This is a developing situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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Falling Sign Shuts Down I-90 Eastbound At E. 185th Street In Cleveland was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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