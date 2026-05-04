LEGO & Sega Announce New Sega Genesis x Mega Drive Building Set

LEGO / Sega Genesis

LEGO continues to deliver the sets gamers want for their collections. Their latest sees the iconic brand team up with SEGA for a Genesis and Mega Drive building set.

The announcement of the two sets pays tribute to the gaming console that defined a generation of gamers.

The 479-piece brick set is designed for LEGO enthusiasts 12 and up, allowing them to build one of the most popular consoles of the late 80s.

The set will also allow builders to customize the build into one of the two regional variants, either the SEGA Mega Drive, which debuted in Japan in 1988, or the SEGA Genesis, released in North America in 1989, by swapping out the sticker.

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“Like many others from my generation, I still vividly remember when the SEGA Mega Drive launched – it felt completely out of this world,” said Patrik, Designer at the LEGO Group, in a statement. “27 years later, the love for the console is still going strong – I still play mine! Recreating the intricate details and curves of the console with LEGO elements was an enjoyable challenge, despite its difficulty.”

“We feel that this is a building experience that captures both SEGA’s heritage of gaming and the playful creativity of LEGO play,” said Alex Gomez, VP, Licensing & Partnerships of SEGA of America, Inc., added. “The SEGA Genesis holds a special place in the hearts of gamers and represents a defining era in video game history. With this new LEGO set, fans are not only able to relive those nostalgic memories but also actively engage with SEGA’s legacy through hands-on creativity.”

Here are the full details of the Genesis set:

LEGO x SEGA SEGA Genesis Console (40926)

Ages: 12+

Pieces: 479

Measurements: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 6 in (16 cm) wide, and 4.5 in (12 cm) deep, while the controllers measure over 1 in. (2 cm) high, 3 in (8 cm) wide, and 9.5 in. (24 cm) deep

What’s included: The building kit includes 2 detachable controllers, a game card that can be taken out of the console, plus sticker decorations.

Price: £34.99/ €39.99 / $39.99

Available via LEGO.com/GenesisMegadrive or your nearest LEGO Store

The Genesis x Mega Drive joins LEGO’s lineup of sets, including the Game Boy Classic and NES Classic.

You can cop one beginning June 1.

You can see more photos of the set below.