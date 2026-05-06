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Mother’s Day is shaping up to be bigger than ever this year, as consumers are expected to open their wallets in a major way to celebrate the moms and mother figures in their lives.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, Americans are still making the holiday a priority. Spending is projected to reach a record 38 million dollars, with individuals planning to spend an average of 284.25 dollars on gifts. The numbers show that even when budgets are tight, appreciation for mom is not taking a back seat.

When it comes to gift choices, flowers continue to lead the way as the most popular option, offering a classic and meaningful way to say thank you. However, jewelry is expected to take the top spot as the highest spending category, as shoppers look to invest in more lasting and sentimental pieces.

There is also a noticeable shift toward more thoughtful and memorable gifts. Many people are choosing experiences over traditional items, such as concert tickets or sporting events, creating moments that go beyond a physical present.

This year’s trends make one thing clear: Mother’s Day is not just about gifts, it is about creating meaningful memories and showing appreciation in ways that truly last.

Mother's Day spending expected to hit record $38 billion was originally published on rnbcincy.com