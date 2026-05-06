15 Food Chains You Mostly Only Find Around Cleveland

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty These Northeast Ohio favorites helped shape Cleveland’s food culture. Cleveland’s food scene features several restaurant chains that locals proudly claim as their own. From burgers and corned beef to frozen custard and grilled cheese, these spots became part of Northeast Ohio culture over the years. Many Cleveland-area residents grew up eating at these restaurants. Some expanded slightly beyond Ohio, but most remain deeply connected to Greater Cleveland roots. Keep scrolling to check out the complete list. #1 Mr. Hero Founded in Cleveland in 1965 under founder Robert Coulson. The chain originally operated as “Burger Boy” before adopting the Mr. Hero name. Its signature Romanburger became one of the most recognizable sandwiches in Northeast Ohio. The restaurant expanded heavily throughout Greater Cleveland during the 1970s and 1980s.

#2 Swensons Drive-In Love CLE? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Swensons opened in Akron in 1934 when Wesley “Pop” Swenson began serving burgers from a small stand. The restaurant built its identity around curbside service, which still exists today. Its Galley Boy burger later became one of Ohio’s most famous regional menu items. Swensons slowly expanded across Northeast Ohio while keeping its old-school drive-in feel.

#3 Winking Lizard Tavern opened its first location in Bedford Heights in 1983. The restaurant quickly became known for wings, burgers and one of the area’s largest beer selections. Cleveland sports fans helped turn the chain into a game-day staple across Northeast Ohio. The company later expanded throughout Ohio while maintaining strong Cleveland roots.

#4 Melt Bar and Grilled Melt Bar & Grilled opened its original location in Lakewood in 2006. Founder Matt Fish built the restaurant around oversized grilled cheese sandwiches and comfort food. Long lines became common outside the restaurant during its early years. Melt quickly grew into one of Cleveland’s most recognizable modern restaurant brands.

#5 Aladdin’s Eatery Aladdin’s Eatery opened in Lakewood in 1994. Founders Fady and Sally Chamoun focused on Lebanese-American cuisine using family recipes. The restaurant became popular for pita, hummus and vegetarian dishes across Northeast Ohio. Aladdin’s later expanded into several states while remaining strongly tied to Cleveland.

#6 Honey Hut Ice Cream Honey Hut began serving homemade ice cream in Cleveland in 1974. The family-owned business built a loyal following through unique flavors and neighborhood locations. Many Northeast Ohio families associate Honey Hut with summer traditions. The chain still operates primarily around Greater Cleveland today.

#7 East Coast Custard East Coast Custard opened its first location in Parma Heights in 1999. The restaurant focused on frozen custard, burgers and retro-style dining. The creamy custard texture helped separate the chain from traditional ice cream shops. East Coast Custard later expanded into several Northeast Ohio suburbs.

#8 Happy Dog Happy Dog opened on Cleveland’s west side in 2008. The restaurant became famous for offering dozens of unusual hot dog toppings. Live music and local events helped the restaurant become part of Cleveland nightlife culture. Many residents now consider Happy Dog one of the city’s signature modern food spots.

#9 Tommy’s Tommy’s opened in Coventry Village in 1972. Founder Tommy Fello built the restaurant into a popular destination for milkshakes, vegetarian food and late-night dining. Students from nearby colleges helped fuel the restaurant’s popularity for decades. Tommy’s remains one of Cleveland Heights’ most recognizable businesses.

#10 Slyman’s Restaurant Slyman’s Restaurant opened near downtown Cleveland in 1964. The deli became nationally known for towering corned beef sandwiches. Presidents, athletes and celebrities later visited the restaurant over the years. Many locals still view Slyman’s as the city’s premier corned beef destination.

#11 Corbo’s Bakery Corbo’s Bakery opened in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood during the 1950s. The bakery became known for cassata cake, cannoli and traditional Italian pastries. Generations of Northeast Ohio families have used Corbo’s desserts during holidays and weddings. The bakery remains strongly connected to Cleveland’s Italian-American heritage.

#12 Yours Truly Yours Truly opened its first restaurant in Beachwood in 1981. The chain built a strong following through breakfast favorites and comfort food. Its corned beef hash became especially popular among Cleveland-area diners. Yours Truly later expanded across several Northeast Ohio suburbs.

#13 Arabica Coffee House Arabica Coffee House began operating in Cleveland during the early 1970s. The local coffee chain helped shape the region’s coffee shop culture before major national brands arrived. Many Northeast Ohio residents gathered at Arabica locations throughout the 1990s. The company still maintains strong nostalgic ties around Cleveland.