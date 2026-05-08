A judge has dismissed the sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Will Smith by his former touring violinist, Brian King Joseph. The judge ruled that the allegations did not meet the criteria for sexual harassment. While the case was dismissed, King Joseph has been given the opportunity to amend his complaint within 30 days. The lawsuit alleged that someone entered King Joseph’s hotel room and left items, including a note signed by “Stone F,” leading to accusations of grooming for sexual activity and wrongful termination. Smith’s attorney has called the allegations false, baseless, and reckless. Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are also facing another lawsuit from an alleged ex-friend, with Jada Pinkett Smith denying the allegations as false and uncorroborated.





Judge Dismisses Will Smith Lawsuit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com