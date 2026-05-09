Diggs' chef claims he offered her $100K to recant assault claims, despite being acquitted

She shares alleged text messages as 'receipts' to dispute the 'scorned woman' narrative

Diggs' representative who allegedly made the offer and another witness refute the chef's claims

Stefon Diggs may have won the legal battle but his former chef seems committed to trying to win in the court of public opinion.

Despite a jury deciding that Diggs was not guilty on assault and felony strangulation charges, Chef Jamila “Mila” Adams took to social media with “receipts” about the pair’s relationship. Though there is no admittance or accusation from either her or Diggs about any physical altercation, the texts seems to establish that their relationship had quite a few loose strings, including other women he was seeing.

She even had a message for Cardi B’s braider, who seemed to have worked for Stefon for a bit as well when the two were dating, claiming that Xia Charles was aware of the physical assault that she alleges took place at the hands of Diggs. During the trial, Xia was called to testify on the behalf of Diggs. She refuted Mila’s claims.

Chef Mila seems to be doubling down on her accusations, as she says the text messages were entered into evidence but not used to prove that Diggs refused to pay her for the work she did for him. However, the messages seem to indicate that she was asking for him to make good on a promise to invest in her business after their working and personal relationship came to an end. Nonetheless, she says she will not be quiet about her experience with Diggs.

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“I know what I lived through. He knows what happened. And the people who know him know the truth too,” she said in an IG caption. “These texts were submitted into evidence but not addressed. Let’s stop the scorn[ed] woman narrative. I didn’t come this far to stay quiet. And I won’t be quiet.”

For Xia, Mia had more pointed words, as she claimed that the hairstylist knew about the assault. She posted a series of WhatsApp messages between the two of them in which she repeatedly refers to Diggs as a “master manipulator” but never brings up the alleged assault.

“His manipulation didn’t work on me, @xia.charl3s you had a Excellent performance,” Mia wrote in an IG caption. “He came thru you to get to me when he was not suppose to, Just no honesty! You know I didn’t say those things to you! I was not ok, when I agreed to meet, I wanted a understanding of why. Biggest regret. Instead he says 100k for a statement his agent Adisa wrote & sent it to you, wanting me to recant my statement! To lie & say it didn’t happen. I did not Lie!!! He knows what he did. Xia You know what he did.”

Xia responded to both Mila’s in-trial allegation that she, too, was having a sexual relationship with Diggs as well as her latest IG claims by posting a story of her doing Cardi’s hair. The video also had the caption,

“The World: you did Cardi so wrong, meanwhile….y’all are about as slow as molasses going uphill.”

Xia also was seen kissing a man at the start of the story. One who Cardi addressed and had kind words for as he left the braid shop. Seems like everything is cool between the two of them.

Cooking With Receipts? Chef In Stefon Diggs Case Posts Alleged Text Messages Amid Not Guilty Verdict—’Stop The Scorned Woman Narrative’ was originally published on bossip.com