The Jazzy Report: Policy Fight, Fertility, Killer Mike

Source: Reach Media / Urban One The latest Jazzy Report with Jasmine Sanders and D.L. Hughley delivers a snapshot of today’s most talked-about issues, with direct relevance for the Black community. This segment touches on the federal investigation into Smith College’s transgender policy, examines new research on fertility rates and population sustainability, and spotlights cultural buzz around activist and rapper Killer Mike. Each topic brings insight into the political, social, and cultural conversations shaping headlines right now.

Education Department Targets Smith College Policy

The U.S. Education Department is opening an investigation into Smith College, one of the nation’s most prominent women’s colleges. The issue centers on the school’s policy allowing transgender women to enroll. According to the report, the probe could become the beginning of a deeper fight between the Trump administration and women’s colleges that admit students who were assigned male at birth but later identify as women. The discussion pointed to the broader legal and cultural clash around Title IX, gender identity, and who gets protected under federal education law. For many listeners, this story lands at the crossroads of politics, civil rights, and the ongoing battle over who gets included in institutions built around gender-based missions.

Fertility Study Raises Questions About the Future A new study suggesting that populations may need a fertility rate of 2.7 children per woman to avoid long-term extinction. That figure is higher than the commonly cited replacement rate of 2.1, because researchers say real-world conditions are more complicated. The study accounts for mortality rates, the ratio of men to women, the fact that some adults never have children, and the reality that family sizes can vary widely. While the report was brief, the implications are major. Falling birth rates have become a growing concern across many nations, raising questions about economic growth, elder care, workforce stability, and what thriving communities may look like in the next generation. It is the kind of headline that sounds academic at first, but it speaks directly to family, legacy, and the future.