Beyond Avery’s Law: How Ohio’s 2026 Strict Liability Shift Redefines Dog Bite Claims for Victims

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Ohio’s Avery’s law, effective March 18, 2026, strengthens existing strict liability protections for dog bite victims without changing the civil standard under Ohio Revised Code § 955.28. Owners remain liable regardless of a dog’s prior history; no proof of fault required. Mandatory insurance, expanded liability definitions, and a new tiered classification system give victims stronger tools when pursuing a claim.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, U.S. insurers paid out over $1.1 billion in dog bite liability claims in 2023. Ohio consistently ranks among the top states for claim volume. Knowing how Avery’s law reshapes enforcement and what leverage it hands victims in court can directly affect the outcome of a claim.

What Is Avery’s Law?

Ohio Revised Code § 955.28 holds dog owners to a strict liability standard, meaning a victim doesn’t need to prove the owner knew the dog was dangerous. Ohio actually never adopted the one-bite rule that many other states rely on, so Ohio dog bite law has long prioritized victim recovery.

Avery’s Law builds on that foundation with a three-tier classification system of nuisance, dangerous, and vicious, based on a dog’s behavior alone. In fact, a prior bite no longer serves as the threshold, and the law extends liability to anyone acting in the role of an owner, keeper, or harborer.

The new tiered system creates real financial obligations for dog owners. Owners of dogs classified as dangerous or vicious must meet the following requirements:

$100,000 in minimum liability insurance

$100 annual registration fee per classified dog

Compliance with any local ordinances that add further obligations

Key Enhancements That Directly Benefit Dog Bite Victims

Dog bite victims gain clear advantages under the 2026 law, especially when pursuing dog bite claims. The changes cover both evidence standards and how quickly authorities can act after an attack.

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Prior Designations as Evidence

If a dog carried a prior classification before an attack, that designation can serve as evidence of what the owner knew. That kind of evidence supports a request for punitive damages on top of standard compensation for medical bills and lost wages.

Immediate Seizure Authority

Dog wardens now hold immediate seizure authority following an attack. Frankly, the enforcement changes under Avery’s Law give victims faster protection during an active claim.

The following enforcement actions apply after a reported incident:

Immediate seizure of the dog by a warden following an attack

A required 10-day hearing after any seizure

A six-year statute of limitations for claims filed under § 955.28

How Does Avery’s Law Shift the Odds in a Dog Bite Claim?

Mandatory insurance coverage is one of the most practical changes for anyone pursuing a claim. Before 2026, insurance requirements applied only to dogs classified as vicious. The 2026 law extends that mandate to dangerous dogs, so victims have a collectible source of recovery in more situations.

Criminal penalties now start with first-time unprovoked attacks under the tiered system, which gives owners a clear legal reason to take their dog’s behavior seriously.

Your Next Step After an Ohio Dog Bite

Avery’s law marks a meaningful shift in how Ohio handles dog bite cases. The core strict liability standard remains intact, but the law delivers real advantages for victims. Together, these changes give victims a stronger foundation from which to pursue full compensation.

Visit our website for a deeper look at how these protections apply to your situation.