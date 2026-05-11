Ella Mai's 'Do You Still Love Me' Tour: Here’s The Setlist We Need

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Ella Mai is back with the Do You Still Love Me Tour across the U.S., Europe and the UK. Fans are gearing up to see her live and this is the setlist we need. Check it out inside.

If Ella Mai’s recent Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival performance is any indication of what she is bringing to arenas, the people who have tickets already should consider themselves among the most blessed individuals on the planet right now.

As Billboard reported, the Do You Still Love Me Tour is a nearly 40-date trek visiting major cities across the U.S., Europe and the UK, with rising R&B singers Ama and Girlfriend joining as supporting acts. The tour is set to kick off on Jul. 7 in Toronto.

This is a special tour as it marks Mai’s first outing since welcoming her baby boy with NBA star Jayson Tatum. She’s returning to the stage with a whole new chapter of her life, likely informing everything she is about to perform. That kind of emotional weight translates directly into a live show and we predict that every person in those stadium seats will feel it.

What makes this tour especially significant is the shift in how she is approaching the production. Ella Mai has always been a vocals-first performer, the kind of singer who could stand still at a microphone and make you forget everything else in the room. But she is leveling up this time.

“This is the first time that we’re doing a production,” he told Billboard backstage after her Saint Lucia performance. “We want to step it up a bit.”

She goes on to share that with this album, she wanted to immerse her fans in her world. The singer also got deeply personal about why this particular album and this particular tour matter so much to her.

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“We’re gonna basically bring that to life on the tour, and I’m excited to get on stage and sing new music and have people sing it back to me. And even if they don’t sing it back to me, this new album means so much to me that being able to share it alone is going to be incredible.”

That is the kind of artist energy that turns a concert into an experience you carry with you for years.

The album fueling this entire run is already proving itself on the charts. In February, Do You Still Love Me? debuted at No. 44 on the Billboard 200. It reached No. 14 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums thanks to the Adult R&B radio hits “Tell Her” and “Little Things.” With it being executively produced by Mustard, the 14-track album marks the official follow-up to the “Trip” singer’s sophomore record Heart of My Sleeve.

Ella has thoughts about the bigger picture for R&B as a genre right now.

“It’s just such a great time for the genre, and it’s incredible to see since it gets so much flak,” she said. “Nobody asks why today’s rock doesn’t sound like the 90s. Every other genre, I feel, is allowed to evolve and become its own thing in its time. There’s a real R&B resurgence going on right now. And it’s always been there, actually, you just might have to look a bit harder than usual.”

This summer Ella is about to make it impossible to look anywhere else.

Scroll for the setlist we need Ella Mai to deliver every single night.